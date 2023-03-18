2023 Elections News

OyoDecides2023: Election Peaceful, BVAS More Effective – Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State cast his vote at exactly 10.37 at Unit 01, Ward 11, Abayomi area in the Ibadan North Local Government area of the State.

Speaking with journalists, the governor who was beaming with smiles, said the election was peaceful and the BVAS worked more efficiently.

He then called on other people to come out and vote. “I appreciate the people of Oyo State for coming out. I appeal to others to also troop out en masse to exercise their civic rights”.

He also described the voting process as peaceful, commending the security agencies for doing a good job.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Senate approves N13.98trn 2022 budget projection

Posted on Author FChukwu David

…passes 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP …okays $57 oil benchmark, N410/$1 exchange rate The Senate, yesterday, gave approval to the Federal Government’s revenue projection of N8.36 trillion; and proposed expenditure of N13.98 trillion for 2022 fiscal year. The Senate also passed the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) ahead of the expected presentation of […]
News

Banditry: Nasarawa monarch urges govt to adopt new strategies

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel, LAFIA

A first class traditional ruler in Nasarawa State, the Ohimege  Opanda, Alhaji Usman Abdullahi, has called on both federal and state governments to adopt new strategies in tackling banditry and other violent crimes in the society.   He made the call while speaking with newsmen in his palace in Umaisha, Toto Local Government Area of […]
News

PDP Primary: Ugwuanyi wins Enugu North ticket

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has won the Enugu North senatorial district primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general election. Ugwuanyi was declared the winner of the senatorial primary election amid jubilation by the Chairman of the five-man electoral panel from the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, […]

Leave a Reply