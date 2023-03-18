OyoDecides2023: Election Peaceful, BVAS More Effective – Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State cast his vote at exactly 10.37 at Unit 01, Ward 11, Abayomi area in the Ibadan North Local Government area of the State.

Speaking with journalists, the governor who was beaming with smiles, said the election was peaceful and the BVAS worked more efficiently.

He then called on other people to come out and vote. “I appreciate the people of Oyo State for coming out. I appeal to others to also troop out en masse to exercise their civic rights”.

He also described the voting process as peaceful, commending the security agencies for doing a good job.

