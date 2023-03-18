OyoDecides2023: Makinde Wins Polling Units

The Governor of Oyo State and the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Seyi Makinde running for a second term has won his polling unit for his party.

Makinde voted at Ward 11, Unit 01, Abayomi, Iwo-Road in the Ibadan North East Local Council.

The PDP got 174 votes while the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 28, Accord Party scored five, Labour Party scored 3 votes, and 4 votes were voided.

For the House of Assembly poll, the PDP scored 160 votes, APC scored 30, Accord 9 and the Labour Party (LP), scored 5 votes. Nine votes were voided.

