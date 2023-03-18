2023 Elections Politics Top Stories

OyoDecides2023: Makinde Wins Polling Units

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Governor of Oyo State and the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Seyi Makinde running for a second term has won his polling unit for his party.

Makinde voted at Ward 11, Unit 01, Abayomi, Iwo-Road in the Ibadan North East Local Council.

The PDP got 174 votes while the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 28, Accord Party scored five, Labour Party scored 3 votes, and 4 votes were voided.
For the House of Assembly poll, the PDP scored 160 votes, APC scored 30, Accord 9 and the Labour Party (LP), scored 5 votes. Nine votes were voided.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

Cost of governance: Governors must be held to account on security votes– Prof. Dike, SERAP, PANDEF, ACF

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa, Steve Uzoechi, Oladipupo Awojobi, Pauline Onyibe, and Kenneth Ofoma

‘It is like organised crime’ ‘You can’t talk about security votes when security challenges are everywhere’ Concerned Nigerian senior citizens and some socio-political/ economic groups have spoken against the monthly security votes being given to the 36 state governors in Nigeria, saying that it is against the principle of accountability and called for its discontinuation. […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

North sinking under you, ACF, NEF, others tell Buhari, govs

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Seventeen Northern groups which include the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and Northern Elders Forum (NEF) yesterday rose from their Northern Peoples Summit, venting their anger on President Muhammadu Buhari, and governors of the region that the North is worse off and now a sinking ship under their leadership. They also contended that in all indices […]
Politics

Buhari should take the blame for insecurity, says Yusuf

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM

Hon. Tajudeen Ayo Yusuf represents Kabba Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency of Kogi State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives. He was Chairman of the Committee on Capital Market in the 8th Assembly. In this interview, the threeterm lawmaker bares his mind on the worsening security situation in the […]

Leave a Reply