OyoDecides2023: NNPP Guber Candidate, APC Senator-Elect Commend INEC For Smooth Exercise

The Oyo State gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Sunday Joshua Popoola while casting his vote at his Elerumeta Open Space Unit I, Baba Isale area of Ibadan, said that his party had agreed to support another party which he refused to mention.

He, however, said that some hoodlums went to his family house in the wee hours of Saturday and shot at his poster.

“The shooting put many of my people in fear. We should stop this in the 21st Century”, he appealed.

Also, the APC Senator-Elect for the Oyo South District, Barr. Sarafadeen Abiodun Alli, commended the voting process, saying, “the BVAS worked very well today compared to last time. The INEC officials came early and security is well in place,” he said

He voted at Unit 022, Ward 3, Biiro Compound, Oke Aremo area of Ibadan.

