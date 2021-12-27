Oyo’s IPP project’ll power hospitals, Govt House, street lights, others

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday said contrary to claims by some opposition elements, the Independent Power Project (IPP) embarked upon by his administration will not only power the Government House, but will power other criticalstateassets, including schools, hospitals, streetlights and stadium, among others.

The governor, who stated this while speaking at the special thanksgiving service held at First Baptist Church, Igbojaye, Itesiwaju, Local Government Area of Oyo State, added that his administration will continue to leverage on the four comparative advantages of Oke Ogun and the state generally, which includes agribusiness, tourism, solidmineralsandcommerce. A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, also quoted the governor as telling critics to always assess the performance of his administration based on his electoral promises.

He said: “Concerning the power project we are embarking on in Ibadan, they have been criticising us. They said the 11 megawatts project does not make any sense, because it will only power the Government House. “Let me say here today that they need to do more research. It is not only Government House that will be powered, but all the street lights within a 10km radius, hospitals, schools, the judiciary complex and the stadium will be powered.

“On my way here, I saw the polesmeantforthelight-upproject in Igbo-ijaye. We will ensure we power the project with gas generators here. And when the light comes, darkness will definitely vanish andthat is the essence of the project.” The governor asked critics to evaluate his performance based on his electoral promises saying: “For us in Oyo State, we are saying you should evaluate us based on what we said we would do and whether we are doing them or not.”

