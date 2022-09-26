Sports

Oyowah Alex joins Kingsgrant Sports

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Determined to take his game to greater heights, Bayelsa United star midfielder, Oyowah Alex, has teamed up with the wave-making agency Kingsgrant Sports Limited. Alex was a major fulcrum as Bayelsa United gained promotion to the elite Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) for the upcoming 2022/ 23 season.

The CEO of Kingsgrant Sport, Kingsley Odinanadu, said Alex was Nigeria’s next big star, adding his ‘agency was an inspirational one that would not only ensure that its clients get the best financial package but will be taking the client’s overall welfare as its priority’.

Said to have the guiles and trickery of former Nigerian international Nwankwo Kanu, Alex and his manager Caleb Agboro signed a formal management agreement with Kingsgrant Sports at the weekend in Lagos “ Thisisthebeginningof agood working relationship with Alex and his team,” Odinanadu who also owns a football academy, said.

 

He continued: “ Apart from bringing out players from the scratch, we are attracting a good number of established local players in order to get them big clubs in Europe.

“Alex was instrumental to Bayelsa United’s return to the NPFL, we believe he has a greater future ahead of him and we are going to do our best to manage him well.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Djokovic chases calendar-year Grand Slam at US Open

Posted on Author Reporter

  Top-ranked Novak Djokovic will try to complete the first calendar-year men’s singles Grand Slam since 1969 and become the all-time men’s leader in Slam titles by capturing the US Open. Five past champions won’t be in the field when the showdown begins Monday on the New York hardcourts, with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Stan […]
Sports

AFCON qualifiers: Eagles survive Leone Stars scare, hand Peseiro first win

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles shrugged off early scare from Sierra Leone to claim a 2-1 win after stumbling to a goal down in their African cup of Nations qualifying opener at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Thursday. Alex Iwobi cancelled Jonathan Morsay’s 11th minute lead before Victor Osimhen secured the victory with a 51st minute strike at […]
Sports

Djokovic fulfils dream in breaking Sampras’s record

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Novak Djokovic gained some consolation in missing out on a Grand Slam sweep this year by being crowned season-ending world number one for a record seventh time on Saturday. The 34-year-old Serbian had previously jointly held the record with Pete Sampras but took sole possession when he beat Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica