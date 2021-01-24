OYSA alleged scam: Time to walk the talk

Lawrence Olaoye

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, unarguably had been made before becoming the governor of the Pacesetter State in 2019. An individual who officially declared N48 billion assets cannot be described as a financial dwarf by global standards.

At every given forum, he has consistently maintained that his foray into politics was to serve the people of the state and make life much more better for them. He has equally not hidden his disdain for corruption in governance. He is an apostle of strong institution as opposed to strong individuals in public administration.

The governor has resisted several attempts by some buccaneers to continue to feast on the resources of the state opting instead to utilize same for the benefit of the people. Of course, Makinde left no one in doubt about his readiness to fight corruption when in 2019 he signed the state anti-corruption bill into law.

To further prove that he is not merely paying lip service to fight corruption, Makinde, in December last year inaugurated the Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA), becoming one of the very few governors in the country to have domesticated anti-corruption law and setting up an agency that could be considered a local version of the Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) at the federal level.

The OYACA, chaired by Justice Eni Esan, according to him, is to ensure that public and civil servants at state and local levels operate without institutionalised corruption. With the anti-corruption agency inaugurated, the governor declared that his administration would have zero tolerance for corruption.

To underscore his seriousness, Makinde at the inauguration of OYACA declared “So with this inauguration of the Oyo State Anti- Corruption Agency (OYACA), we are sending out a clear message, here in Oyo State, we have zero-tolerance for corruption. Any person elected, employed or engaged in any capacity in the public or civil service in Oyo State, who accepts or promises to accept money, fees, donations, loans, gifts, or any other reward for rendering a service to members of the public will be investigated and made to face the full wrath of the law.

“It will no longer be business as usual. Public/civil servants are called to serve, not to steal. And I trust that the members of OYACA will do all in their power to ensure that all matters brought to their attention are judiciously handled. There are to be no sacred cows, anyone who runs afoul of this law will be prosecuted swiftly.”

Given Makinde’s position on the debilitating effect of corruption on public service, the latest allegations of fraud and mismanagement against the leadership of the Oyo State House of Assembly (OYSA) have become unsettling and befuddling. Tosin Ojaomo, a Special Prosecutor to the defunct Special Investigation Panel for recovery of Public Properties (SPIPRPP) had in a petition addressed to the EFCC raised the red flag against high ranking officials in OYSA.

The petition against the Speaker of OYSA, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, and others, bordered on alleged criminal conspiracy, joint act, criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of public funds, contract scam, diversion of public funds and abuse of office involving the sum of N1,031,380,000, N22,809,003.81 and N28,715,000.

According to him, his investigations revealed that N1,031,380,000 earmarked for the purchase of vehicles for the 33 lawmakers in OYSA was misapplied. He alleged that instead of using the fund to procure brand new Toyota Camry (2019) models for the lawmakers, the contractors shorchanged the Assembly by supplying used (Tokunbo) vehicles, even when the cars were priced at the premium, with supervising officials looking the other way.

Ojaomo in the petition pledged to make available to the anti-graft agency proofs that the vehicles were actually second hand to ease investigation. He equally raised issues on the N22,809,003.81 and N28,715,000 contracts for the renovation of the Speaker’s official residence, setting up of official website for the OYSA and supply of ICT equipments respectively.

Like the contract for the procurement of the Camry cars, these other two were alleged to have not passed through required due process. What has even become more curious and not ceased to make tongues to wag is the allegation that these three contracts were awarded to one contractor: TM Portman Nig. Ltd.

This, of course, gives room for suspicion. With the allegations already in the public space, the least expected of OYACA, as charged by the governor, is to swing into action by investigating the alleged malfeasance in the Assembly.

This is important because the EFCC’s investigation may not be timeous. Where the federal anti-corruption agency has started, the local OYACA should collaborate and cooperate with it in the onerous probe. There are fundamental questions that must be answered by the leadership of the OYSA.

The leadership must prove first that the procurement procedures were adroitly observed and consistent with due process as stipulated by the law. Doing this would settle the question of favouritism in the award of those humongous contracts to only one corporate entity.

Ensuring investigations into the alleged scam will further distinguish Makinde as a rare breed in leadership; a leader willing to chart a new course for others to follow as Yoruba will say ‘A ji s’ebi Oyo laari, Oyo kii s’ebi baba eni kookan’.

Doing this will actually show to the world that it’s no longer business as usual and that “public/civil servants are called to serve and not to steal.”

