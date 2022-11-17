News Top Stories

Ozekhome calls for immediate release of Kanu

Constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome, has described as laughable claims that Nigeria is indivisible, saying those with such views should better learn from the breakaway Republic of Russia, Ukraine, Central Asia, among others.

To this end he has called for the immediate release of the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, contending that the movement was as a result of the imbalances in the country. Speaking at the annual Zik’s Memorial Lecture at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Ozekhome noted that the perceived indivisibility of Nigeria is out of place, regretting that successive leaderships had taken the nation’s unity, indivisibility for granted and stressed that the indices that guarantee unity must be nurtured. On the detained leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, Ozekhome called for his immediate release, insisting that his protracted detention would further aggravate the insecurity in the South East.

“Nnamdi Kanu is not a separatist; he is fighting a self-determination course, which is globally recognised. IPOB didn’t start violent; it was peaceful until September 14 when the army invaded Kanu’s home. “Let me seize this opportunity to beg Mr President, on bent knees, without prejudice, toreleaseNnamdiKanu. We’re not saying he should subvert justice. What will bring peace to the region is not his continued detention,” he added.

 

