Ozekhome, Igbo group call on Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu

Renowned human rights lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome and Nzuko Umunna, an Igbo think-tank socio-cultural group at the weekend called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the release of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Ozekhome and Nzuko Umunna made the call in a separate presentation during the ceremony to mark the handover and inauguration of the new executives of Nzuko Umunna, at Enugu. In a keynote lecture delivered at the occasion, Ozekhome said that Buhari does not need to wait any longer before releasing Kanu considering the fact that he is seriously ill and the Appeal Court had already ordered his release.

The human rights lawyer while speaking on the theme, Building Bridges for a New Nigeria, declared that Nigeria is on auto pilot and requires a brand new constitution that would guarantee justice, equity and inclusivity for all Nigerians He said, “I’m calling on President Buhari, please sir; on my bended knees you can order the release of Nnamdi Kanu today. You can do it through the Attorney General of the Federation who has the power to enter the nolle-prosequi for the discontinuance of the case in court. After all there is really no case, he is just being held illegally; let him go, let my people go. You don’t have to wait for the Supreme Court decision, you don’t have to wait for May 29, let Nnamdi Kanu go. On the need to save Nigeria from impending crisis, Ozekhome said; “We need a brand new Constitution, make no mistake about that; it is not the type of Constitution that we are going to amend under Section 9 of the Constitution because you cannot amend a bad product, amendment plus alteration multiply by amendment added to amendment can never cure the present Constitution from its original sin which is that it does not represent the birth certificate of Nigerians. ‘‘A Constitution must be autochthonous, home grown, indigenous, and legitimate and recognized by the people. We do not have such a Constitution; we have a militarily imposed Constitution.” Former Minister of Power, Professor Chinedu Nebo, who was inaugurated as the new President of Nsuko Umunna, in his speech, reiterated the call for Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu.