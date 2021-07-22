Ozekhome, others condemn Igboho’s arrest

Human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome, yesterday condemned the arrest of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho. Igboho was reportedly arrested in Benin Republic on Monday night on his way to Germany. Speaking with New Telegraph in Abuja, Ozekhome noted that the FG appears to be effective when it comes to arresting and repatriating their challengers. The Lagos lawyer said: “The same government paradoxically appears abysmally and beautifully weak and helpless when it comes to fighting bandits, Boko Haram and insurgents, including kidnappers who are almost kidnapping the heart and soul of Nigeria on a daily basis. “To me, it shows complicity, it ambivalence, it shows self-contradiction, it shows an inclination towards enforcing laws against certain people, against certain class of people, while turning the other eyes in enforcing laws against the other set of people. “Such does not make a nation grow, such does not make democracy work, such does not build confidence, such does not enjoin patriotism and feeling of inclusiveness. “The same government that is suddenly effective in the case of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho has never been able to capture kidnappers, bandits and Boko Haram that are daily ravaging us and taking ransom of innocent schoolchildren when the kidnappers are demanding that the parents of the kidnapped children should now be feeding them.

Like this: Like Loading...