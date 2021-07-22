Ozekhome, others condemn Igboho’s arrest

Human rights activist, Chief Mike Ozekhome, yesterday condemned the arrest of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho. Igboho was reportedly arrested in Benin Republic on Monday night on his way to Germany. Speaking with New Telegraph in Abuja, Ozekhome noted that the FG appears to be effective when it comes to arresting and repatriating their challengers. The Lagos lawyer said: “The same government paradoxically appears abysmally and beautifully weak and helpless when it comes to fighting bandits, Boko Haram and insurgents, including kidnappers who are almost kidnapping the heart and soul of Nigeria on a daily basis. “To me, it shows complicity, it ambivalence, it shows self-contradiction, it shows an inclination towards enforcing laws against certain people, against certain class of people, while turning the other eyes in enforcing laws against the other set of people. “Such does not make a nation grow, such does not make democracy work, such does not build confidence, such does not enjoin patriotism and feeling of inclusiveness. “The same government that is suddenly effective in the case of Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho has never been able to capture kidnappers, bandits and Boko Haram that are daily ravaging us and taking ransom of innocent schoolchildren when the kidnappers are demanding that the parents of the kidnapped children should now be feeding them.
Related Articles
Reps berates PDP caucus over impeachment call
The leadership of the House of Representatives has blasted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the lower chamber for seeking President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment. Chairman of the House committee on media and public affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia), in a statement, described the leader of the PDP caucus, Hon. Kingsley Chinda as […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Maina: Court hears Ndume’s bail application today
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, will today hear the bail application filed by Borno South senator, Ali Ndume, who has been detained in prison since Monday over his suretyship for the disappeared Abdulrasheed Maina. Maina, a former chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, was standing trial before the court over alleged […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Petrol: PPPRA set to review pricing template after 4yrs
The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), has said the pricing template of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, would soon be reviewed to protect consumers from being overcharged. Executive Secretary of PPPRA, Abdulkadir Saidu, who made this known over the weekend in Abuja, noted that the last review was carried out […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)