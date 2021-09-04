OZEKHOME, UBANI, OTHERS TO NJC: Severely sanction judges issuing conflicting orders

Some senior Nigerian lawyers, including Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), a human rights activist and former deputy vice president of the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA), Mr. Monday Ubani and Dr. Fassy Yusuf have urged the National Judicial Council (NJC) to deal severely with judges issuing conflicting court judgements in the country. The lawyers made the call in separate interviews with Saturday Telegraph against the backdrop of the gale of conflicting orders by courts of coordinate jurisdictions in recent time in cases involving the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus and that of the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in the Anambra State governorship candidate in the November 6, 2021 poll, Mr. Charles Soludo. It will be recalled that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, early in the week, summoned six Chief Judges over conflicting court orders that emanated from their states in the last one month. The affected judges are those of Rivers, Kebbi, Cross River, Anambra, Jigawa and Imo States.

In his reaction, Chief Mike Ozekhome said: “Such conflicting judgements by different Judges in different states greatly undermine due administration of justice and bring opprobrium and derision to the entire Judiciary. It makes the Judiciary a caricature of a cash-and-carry Judiciary that exists only for the highest bidder. “Although a Judge is entitled to give judgements and make orders based on the peculiar facts placed before him, it becomes ludicrous and extremely laughable when an ex parte order which is supposed to be for very short preservative period is made permanent.

That is great injustice to the opposing party who has not yet have the opportunity of being heard. It also undermines the Supreme Court position on the famous case of KOTOYE V CBN, which clearly dilated on all principles governing the issuance of injunctive reliefs.

“Even God Himself gave Adam and Eve a fair hearing in the garden of Eden. The NJC should give these Judges involved a fair hearing and mete out dire punishment for those found culpable of politicians’ forum- shopping or Judge-shopping. Otherwise, the Judiciary may unwit-tingly subvert and kill this wobbly and groggy democracy during the incoming 2023 elections. “Finally, when justice is bought and sold, our souls are bought and sold. Democracy is imperiled. The people are endangered. The judges themselves know no peace. The buyers and sellers are troubled. For, whatsoever you do in secret is revealed to God, the omniscient, omnipotent and omnipresent.

Hell, the hottest part of hell, dreaded even by Lucifer himself, awaits such merchants in justice.” Commenting on the matter, Mr. Monday Ubani and Dr. Fassy Yusuf called for the total overhaul of the nation’s justice system in order to tackle the menace of conflicting judgements by courts of coordinate jurisdiction. The lawyers described the issue as a sad commentary on the Judiciary, saying it is gradually eroding public confidence. Speaking on the issue, Mr. Monday Ubani, Chairman of NBA’s Section on Public Interest and Development Law, called for a complete review of the recruitment process for judges in the country.

He said: “I think the National Judicial Council (NJC) must be bold enough to take decisions against some of these judges who have erred gravely to face the law. Also, the NBA itself as a body must begin to discipline some of our erring members, especially senior lawyers.

“Most people who are judges in Nigeria today do not have interest to be judges but they get nominated by Governors, Emirs and Obas. We need to review our recruitment process of justices in all the various courts. “We are not even engaged in disciplinary action, we are currently looking at the act and conduct of our colleagues. I am a chairman of this Section and it is a very important Section in the NBA.

Olumide Akpata is the president of the NBA and he is the number one lawyer in this country. “There is no provision in the law that says for you to be a president or for you to vote any position in Nigeria within the Bar, you have to be a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The issues of seniority and experience at the Bar should always be considered before the appointment of judges. “The NBA is taking the lead, we have agreed that the legal profession must start by disciplining its members in terms of violations of our norms, ethics, and I think what the NBA President has done by raising the alarm and decrying what has happened so far with some of these ex-parte orders is something that is commendable. “We have also started by looking at those processes and contradicting rulings that have been given by those various courts in order for us to make appropriate recommendations with regards to if there are disciplinary measures to be taken against any of our erring members. I think that is the way to go.” On his part, Dr Yusuf called for a full computerization of the nation’s justice sector to check the menace of conflicting judgements.

“Conflicting judgements by courts of coordinate jurisdiction is an ill-wind that is blowing us a lot of bad news. Our legal jurisprudence is being destroyed, our image is being battered and the society is being made to believe that unless you can get lawyers to forum-shop or to seek for justice at all costs, you cannot pursue justice, equity and fairness.

“This to my mind is a sad commentary and I think that we must look at all these issues from the perspective that so much is expected of the judiciary and from the Bar. The Bar has a lot of blame to share and the judiciary to some extent should also be blamed.

This is because if the Bar does not approach the Bench, there would be no room for any ex-parte order. “The way out of the problem is by having information technology to assist us in justice dispensation. We can have a system where anytime a case or an ex-parte motion is to be filed, the lawyer concerned will have a means of finding out whether or not such a case has been done before. The system will also alert the judge who is handling the matter to know what to do. So, once we computerise our justice system, the problem of conflicting judgements by courts of coordinate jurisdiction will be taken care of.” A law teacher, Professor Barth Eghuaikhide noted that the conflicting orders by courts of coordinate jurisdiction are embarrassing to the judiciary and the legal profession generally. “It is an avoidable trend, but only if the judges who preside over the cases, and the lawyers who present the cases avert their minds to the ethics of the profession.

“I doubt that these are cases of incompetence, which are possibilities, but these are most likely cases of inducement and bad judges. Yes, we commend the CJN for his prompt invitation of the supervisory head of the courts from where the orders were procured and the NBA leadership that had condemned the development in strong terms. Nigerians expect them to do more as heads of the judiciary and NBA.

“I am of the opinion that this trend can be checked. This can be done by the regulatory bodies taking necessary and prompt action to punish erring members whenever the need arises. After all, crime and punishment are vital ingredients of the rule of law, and no proved case of impunity should go unpunished.” Another Abuja-based lawyer, Abdulrasheed Ibrahim, had this to say: “This can be stopped by immediate suspension of the Judges involved. Thereafter, NJC will issue queries and thereafter, recommend them for dismissal. The case of Egbo Egbo and others are still fresh in our minds. The Chief Judges should equally be reprimanded.

“They are to make sure that all politically motivated cases are brought to their attention before being assigned to a Judge. That way, they will know cases that are not within their territorial jurisdiction; hence, there will be no need to hear such matters in the state. Again, the lawyer that is forum shopping from one state to the other should be referred to LPDC for necessary action.”

