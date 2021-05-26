Ozigbo condemns attack on INEC, Police B Division Awka

As aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Anambra State governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo has described the Sunday night attacks on the B Division of the Nigeria Police and INEC facilities in Awka, the capital of Anambra State, as “unfortunate and an act capable of throwing the state into anarchy.” Hoodlums were said to have attacked the B Division of the Nigeria Police in Anambra State at Jerome Udoji Secretariat Road and the Awka office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), setting both facilities ablaze. But, reacting to the development, Ozigbo described the attacks as “antithetical to peace and collective development” and called on those behind the act to have a change of heart. He said: “Last night, residents of our state capital were running helter-skelter, scrambling for safety as guns were fired sporadically between 9 pm and 11 pm. There was terror in Awka. Our children and students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University were all gripped by fear of the unknown, afraid for their lives. Ndi Anambra State does not deserve this kind of life.

