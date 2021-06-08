Ozigbo holds town hall meeting with PDP delegates, state leaders

…faults FG on Twitter suspension

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) frontrunner for the November governorship election in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, has hit a new high with the recent town hall meeting with party leaders at the state, local government and ward levels.

The well-attended event attracted PDP State Executive Committee members, local government chairmen and executives, statutory delegates, ward chairmen and vice-chairmen. In his address to the party leaders, Ozigbo described the forthcoming gubernatorial election as “an opportunity to decide their destinies.”

Ozigbo, who is the immediate past president and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, stated that Anambra’s election is highly crucial and demands a different approach from previous elections.

His words: “This is not an election to be treated with laxity. The futures of our children and the reality they pass on to the next generation hangs on the decisions we make at the polls. “We are dealing with insecurity of alarming proportions. Freedom to live without looking over your shoulder is now a luxury.

We are having conversations about our survival, which is the barest minimum for any civilisation. To bridge the gap between ourselves and advanced countries, we must put our house in order and start changing our priorities.

“Our current situation is the repercussion of bad leadership at all levels. This election presents an opportunity to begin a rebuilding process for the people of Anambra, and we must grab it with both hands.” Ozigbo charged the PDP leaders to use their votes at the primaries to ensure that the party is ready for the election.

“You, as delegates, play a demanding role of showing the people that the PDP is ready for the ballot. We must show readiness by putting our best foot forward, and it starts at the primaries. What Ndi Anambra deserve is a credible leader who has the right combination of character, competence, capacity, and compassion for the people. “Sentiments should not guide our decision at the primaries.

The people are looking up to us, so we must not disappoint them because we stuck to outdated tactics,” he added. Meanwhile, the PDP governorship aspirant has condemned the suspension of Twitter’s operations in Nigeria by the Federal Government.

In a statement, Ozigbo called on the government to reconsider its stand on the suspension of the operations of the microblogging platform as according to him, the ban contradicts the constitutional rights of Nigerians to express their thoughts freely and access information. Noting that the move by the government was “hasty and not well thought through,”

Ozigbo added: “The suspension of the operations of the social media giant, Twitter, by Nigeria’s central government is regrettable.” “It is evident that this decision was done in haste and not well thought through by the authorities. It contradicts the constitutional right of Nigerians to free speech and also to access information.

“The economic consequences of such actions ought to have been reviewed before such pronouncements. Twitter is a platform that drives business and creates jobs for millions of Nigerians, especially the youth. “As a business leader and investor in technology and communications, I appreciate the role of social networking platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook in driving business and the economy.

“This suspension will have untold negative consequences to our economy, our image as a democracy, and the youth who use Twitter as a platform to advance their careers,” he said. Ozigbo called on the Nigerian government to think about investor confidence and how specific government policies will affect our ease of attracting Foreign Direct Investments.

