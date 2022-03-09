News

Ozigbo salutes Nigerian women, says they deserve better

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Valentine Ozigbo, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in the November 2021 Anambra governorship election, has described women as “the strongest creation of the Almighty”. In a statement to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, the politician urged the women folk to continue being strong and blooming.

 

He noted that the Nigerian women were marking this year’s event with great disappointment as constitutional amendments that would grant women more equality were struck down by the National Assembly.

 

“Today, I celebrate all Nigerian women, the strongest creation of the Almighty, as the world marks International Women’s Day with the theme, “Break the Bias”. “It is pretty sad that for Nigerian women, they mark this year’s event with great disappointment over the recent vote by the Nigerian House of Representatives to deny women fundamental equal rights.

 

“The vote by the federal lawmakers, of whom an overwhelming majority are men, underscores the work that still needs to be done in the area of women empowerment, education, development, and equality.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

Abdulrasheed Bawa
News Top Stories

President sidelines police, opts for Bawa, 40, as EFCC chair

Posted on Author Chukwu David and Lawrence Olaoye

…asks Senate to confirm nominee President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, asked the Senate to confirm Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa as substantive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Bawa, on confirmation, would be the first appointee to head the agency outside the Nigeria Police Force in line with the recommendation of the Justice Ayo Salami’s […]
News

2021 Long Service Award: Lagos honours 900 public servants

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government yesterday honoured no fewer than 900 public servants who have meritoriously served the state in the last 30 years and more, saying that it would continue to prioritise workers’ welfare. Speaking at the 2021 Long Service Award held at the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, the state Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem […]
News Top Stories

FG to IMF: Our N32.92trn debt stock sustainable

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has said Nigeria’s debt stock standing at N32.92 trillion is sustainable. In a message to the Director, International Monetary Funds (IMF) Africa Department, Abebe Selassie, the minister, however, said the Federal Government was only bothered with pressures of debt services. She commended […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica