Ozigbo salutes Nigerian women, says they deserve better

Valentine Ozigbo, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in the November 2021 Anambra governorship election, has described women as “the strongest creation of the Almighty”. In a statement to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, the politician urged the women folk to continue being strong and blooming.

He noted that the Nigerian women were marking this year’s event with great disappointment as constitutional amendments that would grant women more equality were struck down by the National Assembly.

“Today, I celebrate all Nigerian women, the strongest creation of the Almighty, as the world marks International Women’s Day with the theme, “Break the Bias”. “It is pretty sad that for Nigerian women, they mark this year’s event with great disappointment over the recent vote by the Nigerian House of Representatives to deny women fundamental equal rights.

“The vote by the federal lawmakers, of whom an overwhelming majority are men, underscores the work that still needs to be done in the area of women empowerment, education, development, and equality.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...