Opinion

Ozigbo: The golden player in the game

Posted on Author CJ Ubaka Comment(0)

As the Anambra State gubernatorial election draws near, there is a particular question on the lips of every keen observer, waiting to be answered. Who will emerge as the golden player of each political party?
Those days in high school, it is a normal thing for the games master to allow every male student into the school football team, and as days go by, weeding takes its natural process. While some will drop out due to the stress of the game, others will choose reading and other activities over football rehearsal and quit the team. Gradually, the serious students will be all that is left.
On the selection day, while so many people will be in high spirit anticipating being selected to represent the school in the football team, there is always one person who is so confident that his name must be on the list.
Why? He has proven his mettle in previous competitions either through goals, assists, or even good behaviour on the pitch.
A critical look at my party’s – the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – squad ahead of the party primaries shows a list of both actual contenders and pretenders; of course, the fundamental right to vote and be voted for is a privilege every citizen enjoys. So it becomes now a matter of interest for the party to look inwards and access the team properly.
Overall, the party needs a win in the elections, no doubt. But that win is not assured by just any aspirant, just like a win in a football match is not secured by just any player.
There is always a particular striker whose name on the line-up will end chills and goose bumps down the spines of the opposing team. This is because they know that no matter how good their defenders and even their goalkeeper is, the striker always nets a goal.
From the first day he announced his intentions to run, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo has continued to distinguish himself and define the brand of politics he wishes to play. Before now, people from the other side claim that his biggest weakness is being a new face in the game. While they continue to entertain themselves with any string of hopeless excuses, they do not know that as someone who recently decided to join the public service, Mr. Ozigbo has so many winning advantages above all others.
The political arena is like a muddy playground; the longer you stay, the more stains you will have to battle with. Right here lies the most significant advantage of the ‘Ka Ananmbra Chawapu’ champion; he is as clean as the word clean. With no political baggage and dirt to contend with, he stands a good chance of building a solid network of bright minds to work with in the mission to make Anambra State work again.
Again, nothing speaks for a man’s capacity more than where he has shown them. Mr Ozigbo has given over 27 years of his life to active service in the private sector, beginning with a career in the banking sector up to the level of a General Manager and finally as the President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc. His days in the private sector are filled with good testimonies of dedication, accountability, transparency, and sterling achievements.
He is not only qualified by competence and capacity; he also comes from the South Senatorial zone. In him, the perfect combination of zoning and competence finds a resting place, assuring a landslide victory for the PDP should they finally decide to give him the party’s ticket.
He is that golden player the games master will never forget to select on the days of big games because with him on the ballot paper, victory is sure for PDP. His winning advantages are just as numerous as his strategic plans for a better Anambra State.

 

Ubaka is a social commentator and political analyst based in Awka.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Opinion

U.S., Sultan to FG: Wake up, stop killings of Nigerians

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede, Baba Negedu, Umar Abdullahi and Ahmed Sani

The United States and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Saad III, yesterday decried the level of killings in the northern part of the country. They called on the Federal Government and the various state governments in the area to wake up to their responsibilities. The U.S. condemned killings of civilians in the northern part […]
Opinion

$25bn Diaspora remittances and BDCs

Posted on Author James Kayode

The achievement of N1 trillion annual market turnover by Nigerian Bureaux De Change operators (BDCs) has reinforced their prime role in the economy. The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) are now asking the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make BDCs payout agents for $25 billion Diaspora remittances market for enhanced […]
Opinion

COVID-19: Fumigation not precondition for reopening worship centres –Kwara govt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Kwara State government yesterday said fumigation of mosques or churches and mandatory use of thermometers were not preconditions for reopening of worship centres in the state. The government also said that people of all ages would attend worship centres once they abide by the safety protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica