Ozigbo urges Nigerians to emulate Chelsea’s resilience

The unexpected victory of Chelsea over Manchester City in Saturday’s final of the UEFA Champions League has underscored the power of self-belief which Nigerians can imbibe to surmount current challenges, Valentine Ozigbo, a Nigerian business mogul and international sports promoter has said. Last Saturday, Chelsea defied expectations to inflict a third consecutive defeat on their opponents, Manchester City, to win this year’s Champions League, the final of which took place in Porto, Portugal.

Speaking on the significance of Chelsea’s victory, Ozigbo, a frontrunner on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Partys, (PDP), in the upcoming November gubernatorial poll, said it showed that with determination and self-belief, anyone could decide their destiny.

Ozigbo, who is the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, said it was particularly applicable to the Nigerian situation where hardship occasioned by incompetent and cruel leadership had pushed Nigerians against the rope. He, however, said that given the natural resilience of the average Nigerian, adopting a positive attitude in the face of odds would always yield positive fruit.

