Sports

Ozil close to Fenerbahce move

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil is close to completing a move to Turkish club Fenerbahce.

 

 

The 32-year-old still has half a season left on his Arsenal contract but both parties are in advanced talks which they expect to lead to an agreement to terminate it.

 

That would pave the way for the move to Istanbul in the coming days. Ozil has not played for Arsenal since a 1-0 win over West Ham in March and has been frozen out by boss Mikel Arteta.

 

He joined the club in a £42.4m move from Real Madrid in 2013 and helped them win the FA Cup three times. Ozil spoke of his admiration for the Turkish side during a social media question-and-answer session during the week.

 

“Fenerbahce is like Real Madrid in Spain. The biggest club in the country,” he told followers. Media reports in Turkey earlier this month claimed Fenerbahce would be signing Ozil in January.

 

And when asked about that manager Arteta said a move would only happen if it was “the best solution for everybody”.

 

Ozil was born in Germany but has Turkish heritage, and Fenerbahce chairman Ali Koc has said previously that signing Ozil was a “nice dream”. In 2019 the 19-time Super Lig champions ruled out a move for Ozil for “economic” reasons.

 

The Istanbul-based club have suffered financial problems in recent years and saw Istanbul Basaksehir win their first league title last July.

 

Ozil helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup but retired from international football in 2018, citing the “racism and disrespect” he has faced in Germany over his Turkish roots.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo Games relay opens in 100 days with 10,000 torchbearers

Posted on Author Reporter

  The torch relay for the postponed Tokyo Games will start in just over three months, and it faces the same questions as the Olympics about being held safely during the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers said Tuesday the relay is set to begin on March 25 from the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima. This was also to have been […]
Sports

Ligue 1: Monaco come from 2-0 down to stun PSG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Monaco came from two goals down to end Paris St-Germain’s eight-match winning streak in Ligue 1, moving second with a stunning victory. PSG’s Kylian Mbappe scored two first-half goals on his return from injury, reports the BBC. But Monaco came out transformed after the break, as Kevin Volland scored twice past Keylor Navas in […]
Sports

Europa League: Wins for Arsenal, Leicester; shock defeat for Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter

*Mourinho slams players afterwards Arsenal’s squad players impressed boss Mikel Arteta as they eventually broke Dundalk’s resistance to win their Europa League group game at Emirates Stadium. Eddie Nketiah pounced from close range to give the Gunners the lead and Joe Willock blasted a shot into the roof of the net 125 seconds later, reports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica