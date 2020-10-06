Sports

Ozil to Arsenal: Bring back Gunnersaurus, I will pay his wages

Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil is riding to the rescue of the redundant Gunnersaurus as he offers to pay the mascot’s wages in full if the club reinstate him.
Jerry Quy, the man inside the giant green costume, has been made redundant by Arsenal after serving as the dinosaur mascot for 27 years, reports metro.co.uk.
The club insisted the move was a necessary cost-cutting measure amid the coronavirus crisis and with the mascot out of action as fans are not allowed into the Emirates.
However, Quy may be back in a job thanks to Ozil, who has offered to pay his salary if he is brought back into the fold, while ever the German remains an Arsenal player.
Ozil posted on Instagram: “I was so sad that Jerry Quy aka our famous & loyal mascot @officialgunnersaurus and integral part of our club was being made redundant after 27 years.
“As such, I’m offering to reimburse @Arsenal with the full salary of our big green guy as long as I will be an Arsenal player so Jerry can continue his job that he loves so much. ❤️🙏🏼”

