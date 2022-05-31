P/Harcourt: NEMA begins assessment of stampede at religious centre

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq , has said that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has begun assessment of the stampede which occurred in Rivers State over the weekend. Scores of worshippers reportedly lost their lives and many others were injured during a stampede at a religious event held at the Port Harcourt Polo Club while rushing to get giveaways during a Church programme. Umar Farouq expressed sadness at the disaster and said that NEMA was already on ground to assist in recovering bodies and taking survivors to hospital for

treatment. “Immediately we heard of the stampede, NEMA swung into action through the State SEMA and other immediate respondents including the police to rescue the injured and those trapped in the stampede. “Efforts are being made to immediately provide relief for the injured after NEMA’s assessment. “We thank other rescue agencies of the Federal Government who assisted in rescue operations at the stampede site and send our heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Rivers State as well as families of the victims.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...