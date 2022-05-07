P-Square, Illbliss, HarrySong, others perform as Hero Lager hosts Nwanne Connect

Nwanne Connect, the largest gathering of brothers, held over the weekend in Onitsha, with top Nigerian artistes performing hit songs. The campaign is in recognition of Igbo culture, and the celebration of brotherhood. Some of the artistes that performed include the P-Square, Ill- Bliss, Zoro, HarrySong, SlowDogg, Mr Raw, Nkem Owoh, White Money and others. Hero Lager, popularly called ‘O’Mpa’, is a cultural brand mostly preferred by easterners and those who appreciate quality beer. Hero Lager brand is known for celebrating the Igbo culture, promoting brotherhood, kinship, hard work and culture. According to RudeBoy, a brand ambassador of the brand, “This is the first time we are having anything like Nwanne Connect. We thank our south east consumers for sticking with Hero Lager because it is our own and we should be proud of it. Remember ‘Igba Boi’ and what Hero Lager has done to empower these boys in businesses who are doing great today.”

This was also echoed by rapper, Zoro, Nkem Owoh, White Money, and Mr Raw, who all spoke to the press with glowing commendation for Hero Lager. Speaking at the event, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, said: “Igbo people anywhere in the world, always call one another, Nwanne, which means you are my brother and you can count on me as a brother. We are here to celebrate 10 years of Hero Lager being a core part of the lives of people in the south east of Nigeria.

At this point, we need unity in the country and Igbo land. ‘‘So, when we say Nwanne, let’s connect it’s for a good course of being heroes in what we do and being united as brothers. We thank our consumers in the south east for the continuous support.” Nwanne Connect is riding on the heels of a successful Ahagiefula! May Your Name Never Be Forgotten campaign, which was organised last year by Hero Lager. Also speaking about the Nwanne Connect campaign, Brand Manager, Dubem Orji, said: “What we do is evaluate consumer sentiments, understand what the consumer needs and wants from the brand.

What the consumer tells us they want we listen to and comply with because Hero Lager is a people’s brand. ‘‘Nwanne Connect is just answering the call of what the consumer desires and demands from the Hero Lager brand. We try to be consumer-centric as possible which means the event will continue for as long as the consumer says it should.” Onitsha Stadium was teeming with a large crowd of music and fun-seekers who were treated to earth-quaking music performances by P-Square, IllBliss, Zoro, Mr Raw, HarrySong, SlowDogg, White Money, and veteran actor, Nkem Owoh, among other leading talents.

