Arts & Entertainments

P-Square, Illbliss, HarrySong, others perform as Hero Lager hosts Nwanne Connect

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Nwanne Connect, the largest gathering of brothers, held over the weekend in Onitsha, with top Nigerian artistes performing hit songs. The campaign is in recognition of Igbo culture, and the celebration of brotherhood. Some of the artistes that performed include the P-Square, Ill- Bliss, Zoro, HarrySong, SlowDogg, Mr Raw, Nkem Owoh, White Money and others. Hero Lager, popularly called ‘O’Mpa’, is a cultural brand mostly preferred by easterners and those who appreciate quality beer. Hero Lager brand is known for celebrating the Igbo culture, promoting brotherhood, kinship, hard work and culture. According to RudeBoy, a brand ambassador of the brand, “This is the first time we are having anything like Nwanne Connect. We thank our south east consumers for sticking with Hero Lager because it is our own and we should be proud of it. Remember ‘Igba Boi’ and what Hero Lager has done to empower these boys in businesses who are doing great today.”

This was also echoed by rapper, Zoro, Nkem Owoh, White Money, and Mr Raw, who all spoke to the press with glowing commendation for Hero Lager. Speaking at the event, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, said: “Igbo people anywhere in the world, always call one another, Nwanne, which means you are my brother and you can count on me as a brother. We are here to celebrate 10 years of Hero Lager being a core part of the lives of people in the south east of Nigeria.

At this point, we need unity in the country and Igbo land. ‘‘So, when we say Nwanne, let’s connect it’s for a good course of being heroes in what we do and being united as brothers. We thank our consumers in the south east for the continuous support.” Nwanne Connect is riding on the heels of a successful Ahagiefula! May Your Name Never Be Forgotten campaign, which was organised last year by Hero Lager. Also speaking about the Nwanne Connect campaign, Brand Manager, Dubem Orji, said: “What we do is evaluate consumer sentiments, understand what the consumer needs and wants from the brand.

What the consumer tells us they want we listen to and comply with because Hero Lager is a people’s brand. ‘‘Nwanne Connect is just answering the call of what the consumer desires and demands from the Hero Lager brand. We try to be consumer-centric as possible which means the event will continue for as long as the consumer says it should.” Onitsha Stadium was teeming with a large crowd of music and fun-seekers who were treated to earth-quaking music performances by P-Square, IllBliss, Zoro, Mr Raw, HarrySong, SlowDogg, White Money, and veteran actor, Nkem Owoh, among other leading talents.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Abiodun appoints Laycon ambassador, offers him house, N5m

Posted on Author Reporter

    Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, on Tuesday, announced the donation of N5 million and a three-bedroom bungalow to the winner of the just-concluded Big Brother Naija reality show, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba popularly known as Laycon. He also appointed him as the Youth Ambassador of the state. Abiodun made the announcement when he played host to Agbelesebioba, […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ofime announces plan to shoot first Nigerian movie on moving train

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Award-winning Nigerian filmmaker, Rogers Ofime, has announced plans to shoot ‘Conversations In Transit’, Nigeria’s first movie be shot almost entirely on a moving train.   It will be produced under the stable of his Native Media, a multi-award-winning television production company, known for notable productions such as ‘Oloibiri’, ‘Voiceless’, ‘Hush’, ‘Zamani’, ‘Hotel Majestic’ amongst others. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Actress Moyo Lawal joining OnlyFans

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has hinted on joining Only- Fans, a website where users charge fans a subscription fee in exchange for X-rated content. The voluptuous actress who shared a photo of a G-Wagon car an OnlyFans user bought, stated that she will be joining the nude content site since that ’s what everyone already […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica