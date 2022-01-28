P-Square, Yemi Alade, Charis, Leo unveiled as Bantu Blockchain Brand Ambassadors

The Bantu Blockchain Foundation has unveiled P-Square, Yemi Alade, Grace Charis and Mr. Leo as its first brand influencers at the Bantu Xpansion programme that was held in Lagos, Nigeria – Africa’s commercial nerve center, signaling a landmark moment for the promotion of the blockchain ecosystem on the continent. Speaking at the launch, Mr. Mbenkum said that the overall aim of the initiative is to pilot Africa’s economic evolution. “This is the beginning of something incredible. My team members believed in the creative ideas and transformative perspectives that I had for a long time.

After a period of building and establishing a community in Nigeria we decided to kick off our 2022 expansion phase with Ghana. As you can imagine, Ghana was the first country to achieve colonial Independence in Africa. When you look at our logo, the Adinkra symbol shaped like an X is a Ghanaian symbol meaning Independence. And freedom comes with responsibility. Underneath that symbol is the word Bantu. Bantu means people of humanity.

So, we are empowering humanity,” he said. In attendance at the event where were Bantu Blockchain Foundation ambassadors and African entertainers P-Square, Yemi Alade, Grace Charis and Mr. Leo were unveiled include several dignitaries, namely; the CEO/Founder of Bantu Blockchain Foundation, Ernest Mbenkum; COO/Co-Founder of Bantu Blockchain Foundation), Victor Akoma-Philips; Senior Advisor to Bantu Blockchain Foundation, Ada Irikefe; Founder, Blockchain Nigeria User Group, Chimezie Chuta; CEO, BotMeCash, Kosemani Olami; CEO of Convexity, Deji Owonubi; Country Lead at Dell Technologies, Nigeria, Abimbiola Owoeye; and Investment Director at Sage Grey Finance Limited, Anthony Shishler.

The Bantu Xpansion initiative, which was first officially launched in Ghana, penultimate Saturday, is an extension of the efforts put together by the Bantu Blockchain Foundation, to establish its presence across Africa, in a bid to impact the continent. Initially launched in Lagos in December 2020, Bantu accomplished a remarkable amount of milestones accentuated by three major community hangouts in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt in 2021. Blockchain is a technological innovation with a heavily decentralised format that allows one to store and manage data securely. It ensures the fidelity of data stored, without the need of a third party. They are best known for their role in the cryptoverse, helping to maintain a secure and decentralized record of transactions.

