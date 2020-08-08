P-Square’s former manager, Howie-T, is dead

Bayo Odusami, popularly known as Howie T in the entertainment industry, former manager of the music group, P-Square, is dead.

New Telegraph learnt that Howie-T, who has been battling a stroke for over four years, died on Saturday morning.

Before his death, he was a notable disc jockey (DJ), rocking fun-lovers at Enter The Dragon (Western House, Lagos), Sunrise Nite Club (Victoria Island, Lagos), Club Towers (Victoria Island, Lagos), and later became General Manager at Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Pyramid Nite Club.

Like this: Like Loading...