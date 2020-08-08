P-Square’s former manager, Howie-T, is dead

Bayo Odusami, popularly known as Howie T in the entertainment industry, former manager of the music group, P-Square, is dead.
New Telegraph learnt that Howie-T, who has been battling a stroke for over four years, died on Saturday morning.
Before his death, he was a notable disc jockey (DJ), rocking fun-lovers at Enter The Dragon (Western House, Lagos), Sunrise Nite Club (Victoria Island, Lagos), Club Towers (Victoria Island, Lagos), and later became General Manager at Ibinabo Fiberesima’s Pyramid Nite Club.