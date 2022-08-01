Pa Adebanjo has no social media account –Afenifere

Pan Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere leader Pa Ayo Adebanjo has rejected a social media account allegedly belonging to him. In a statement yesterday, the National Publicity Secretary Jare Ajayi said the social media account was “created by mischievous persons for nefarious objectives”.

The group said: “It is hereby being clearly stated that Chief Adebanjo has no social media account of any sort – Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, etc.

Whenever he has anything to say to the public, he does so directly by addressing the press through an interview or a statement. He also addresses the public through the Secretary- General or the National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere.

“The social media account was created by mischievous persons for nefarious objectives as could be gleaned from one of the posts purporting to explain why Adebanjo is supporting Mr Peter Obi in the presidential election in 2023 instead of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a Yorubaman.

Adebanjo usually speaks directly with the press, both print and electronic, any information purporting to have emanated from the said ‘social media account’ should be totally disregarded.”

Some electronic media on Saturday quoted from a Twitter handle where Adebanjo was purported to have explained why he is supporting Obi instead rather of Tinubu.

But Ajayi quoted Adebanjo as saying his support for Obi is “more fundamental and constitutional than the reason being purported in the spurious social media account”. He said: “Adebanjo does not have any social media account, whatever is found in the Twitter account could not be said to have come from him.”

Ajayi added:” The media and members of the public are hereby enjoined to disregard any statement purported to have been sourced from Pa Adebanjo’s social media account because he has none.”

