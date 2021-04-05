Pa Adebayo dies at 80

One of Nigeria’s frontline engineers, Pa Matthew Akindele Adebayo, has died at 80. Engine Koboko, as he was fondly called by his associates, died on Thursday after a brief illness.

He would have been 81 on July 18, 2021. Many described Pa Adebayo as a jolly good fellow, the most observant, attentive and knowledgeable man to meet.

He was compassionate and humble; a man many wished to be. With a contagious smile and infectious laugh, he turned heads every time he talked and wowed many with his good nature and open heartedness.

Adebayo was born on July 18, 1940. He was born into the royal family of Omole in Ilesa, Osun State. He attended Ilesa Grammar School, Ilesa, Osun State. He then went to Germany to further his education in Engineering.

Upon returning from Germany, he set up his own private company called ABAY VENTURES . Adebayo was a family man, a loving husband, father, brother and uncle.

Until his death, he was married to Prophetess Eunice Adebayo (JP) and the marriage was blessed with many outstanding children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Adebayo was a prominent member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State chapter. He will be buried on March 16, 2021 at his Lagos residence.

