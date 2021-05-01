Arts & Entertainments

Pa Brymo makes collection of songs on versatile genres with ‘EP Ecstasy’

A music genre is a conventional category that identifies some pieces of music as belonging to a shared tradition or set of conventions. It is to be distinguished from musical form and musical style, although in practice these terms are sometimes used interchangeably.
Most artistes always stay on a particular genre which they feel most suitable with or gives them the best of attention from their fans but only few artistes really know how to switch over from one genre to another.
A Nigerian music enigma, Precious Agbede popularly known as ‘PA Brymo’ has done what most consider impossible by combining a collection of tracks from Amapiano to other genres in his new “EP Ecstasy.”
The EP Ecstasy is a body of tracks with six songs. Currently the song ‘Woman’ is really doing well on all traditional and digital media platforms.
The Benin breed makes us understand that his ability to listen, study and build always on any genre is what makes him have good strength in all these genres.
“I made the EP Ecstasy out of no stress. Those songs came out of inspiration and good practise. It is easy as a good singer to recreate anything. I always recreate whatever fascinates me while listening to other celebrated artiste,” he said.
“I will do well on a song with a singer like Chike and I can also do well with a singer like Slimcase, which I did on a song already released. I made the song ‘Woman’ because I knew the produced sound by Blaisebeatz a.k.a OBAH is just a chance to appraise the average African Woman.”
He added: “I have more for this industry, trust me, the beginning of great works is Ecstasy. Perhaps when I start unleashing great projects with artists like Teni and other bigger names, the industry will understand how good I could bend my steel as long as I get a good beat from the sound producer.”

