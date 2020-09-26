Pa Fasoranti expresses fear over Nigeria’s future

The leader of the pan Yoruba socio-cultura group, Afenifere, Pa Rueben Fasoranti, yesterday expressed concern over the series of challenges facing Nigeria. Fasoranti disclosed this when hundreds of well – wishers converged on Akure, the Ondo State capital to celebrate with him on his 94th birthday, an occasion that was also used to launch the nonagenarian’s autography titled: ‘My Life, My Legacy (Service with Integrity and Excellence)’. According to the Afenifere leader, the issue of insecurity, which has continued unabated in most parts of the country as well as unemployment, among other challenges, seemstobethreatening theunifyingcordofthecountry. While lamenting that government is not doing enough to solve the myriad of issues, Fasoranti appealed to those in the helms of affairs in the country to come to the rescue of the people.
