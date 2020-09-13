Body & Soul

Pablo Wayne forges ahead in the music mart

Fasting rising hip-hop rapper, Ayoola Oluwatimileyin Fakuade, well known by the stage name Pablo Wayne is now fully back after a break from musical career to concentrate on his education.

 

The young dynamic and creative artiste is gradually carving a niche for himself as one upwardly mobile singer with potentials to be great. His latest single is a testimonies of his hard work, the single title Da Hood featuring the raining stars Otegablillz and Dablix Osha to the next street and club barger hit. The artist’s latest single ‘Whine’ where he feature Temmie Stunner is now out on every platform and enjoying massive airplay.

 

According to the producer and publicist and the CEO, Royal Revolution Studio, Mr. Magic Finger, the artiste’s singles are always laced with dance hall vibes, playful lyrics, rhythm and a gentle flow.

 

He added that Pablo Wayne started his music from the streets of the popular Iwo Road in Ibadan, Oyo State and has subsequently relocated to Lagos, is now a household name in the Nigeria music industry.

 

He also informed that the artiste started his music journey from the age of 11, but recorded officially at the age of 13 at Royal Revolution Studios, Ibadan, Nigeria. Also, he is yet to sign on with any record label.

