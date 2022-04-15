PACA partners NOA to fight corruption in Ekiti

Stakeholders in Ekiti State have advocated the revival of values and norms said to have been eroded in society. They lamented that corruption and indiscipline are seriously dwelling in all sectors of the country and have become a national issue whose eradication involves collective responsibility. The stakeholders spoke yesterday in Ado Ekiti at a public education/ citizen enlightenment programme organized by the Presidential advisory committee Against Corruption (PACAC) in collaboration with the National orientation Agency (NOA) in Ekiti State. The NOA state Director, Mrs Olawumi Famuyiwa, described the event as “the right step in the right direction” stating that the focus of such a programme is to change the orientation of the people in order to ensure a corrupt-free society
Our driver abandoned us to be abducted –Ondo kidnapped victims
Adewale Momoh and Babatope Okeowo Akure Following the rescue of the remaining three Idoani- Ifira Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State kidnap victims by the operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, the victims have disclosed that they were abandoned by the driver of the […]
Osun judges face NJC over alleged age falsification
The National Judicial Commission, NJC has given Justices AbduKareem Babatunde AbduRasaq of the Osun State High Court and Stephen Adekunle Adeoye of the Customary Court of Appeal fourteen days to respond to allegation of effluxion of time against them. A letter signed by Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman National Judicial Council, Justice Ibrahim […]
Syrian soldier killed in Israeli missile attack near Damascus
A Syrian soldier has been killed and five wounded in an Israeli attack near the capital, Damascus, Syrian state media said. The Israeli army acknowledged it struck Syrian facilities early on Wednesday using targeting aircraft, including “radar and anti-aircraft batteries”. The Syrian news agency SANA said surface-to-surface missile attacks “from the direction of the […]
