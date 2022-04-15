News

PACA partners NOA to fight corruption in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Stakeholders in Ekiti State have advocated the revival of values and norms said to have been eroded in society. They lamented that corruption and indiscipline are seriously dwelling in all sectors of the country and have become a national issue whose eradication involves collective responsibility. The stakeholders spoke yesterday in Ado Ekiti at a public education/ citizen enlightenment programme organized by the Presidential advisory committee Against Corruption (PACAC) in collaboration with the National orientation Agency (NOA) in Ekiti State. The NOA state Director, Mrs Olawumi Famuyiwa, described the event as “the right step in the right direction” stating that the focus of such a programme is to change the orientation of the people in order to ensure a corrupt-free society

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Our driver abandoned us to be abducted –Ondo kidnapped victims

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh and Babatope Okeowo Akure

Adewale Momoh and Babatope Okeowo Akure   Following the rescue of the remaining three Idoani- Ifira Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State kidnap victims by the operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, the victims have disclosed that they were abandoned by the driver of the […]
News

Osun judges face NJC over alleged age falsification

Posted on Author Lateef Dada OSOGBO

The National Judicial Commission, NJC has given Justices AbduKareem Babatunde AbduRasaq of the Osun State High Court and Stephen Adekunle Adeoye of the Customary Court of Appeal fourteen days to respond to allegation of effluxion of time against them.   A letter signed by Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman National Judicial Council, Justice Ibrahim […]
News

Syrian soldier killed in Israeli missile attack near Damascus

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Syrian soldier has been killed and five wounded in an Israeli attack near the capital, Damascus, Syrian state media said. The Israeli army acknowledged it struck Syrian facilities early on Wednesday using targeting aircraft, including “radar and anti-aircraft batteries”. The Syrian news agency SANA said surface-to-surface missile attacks “from the direction of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica