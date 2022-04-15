PACA partners NOA to fight corruption in Ekiti

Stakeholders in Ekiti State have advocated the revival of values and norms said to have been eroded in society. They lamented that corruption and indiscipline are seriously dwelling in all sectors of the country and have become a national issue whose eradication involves collective responsibility. The stakeholders spoke yesterday in Ado Ekiti at a public education/ citizen enlightenment programme organized by the Presidential advisory committee Against Corruption (PACAC) in collaboration with the National orientation Agency (NOA) in Ekiti State. The NOA state Director, Mrs Olawumi Famuyiwa, described the event as “the right step in the right direction” stating that the focus of such a programme is to change the orientation of the people in order to ensure a corrupt-free society

