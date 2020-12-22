PACAC: How high cost of governance worsens corruption in Nigeria

…as minister,senator, other stakeholders brainstorm

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has expressed concerns over the high cost of governance, saying the development was partly responsible for the growing incidence of corruption in the country.

According to PACAC, the current socio-economic challenges, occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, have made the need to cut the cost of governance more urgent and compelling.

Recall that sometime in October, chairman of PACAC, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), had led other members of the advisory committee to a parley with President Muhammadu Buhari, to congratulate him for his commitment to the fight against corruption in the country.

Speaking during the meeting, Sagay had made some recommendations to the President, to advance the course of the anti-graft war, among which was taking a closer look at the cost of governance.

Two months after the request was made, PACAC, Tuesday, organised a virtual strategic conference in Abuja, on the high cost of governance and corruption.

Among the participants at the virtual meeting, which was monitored by New Telegraph, were the Minister of State for Budget and Planning, Prince Clement Agba, as well as the Chairman, Senate Committee on anti-corruption, Suleiman Abdu Kwari.

In his contribution, the minister disclosed that the Federal Government had put in place several measures, to unburden the governance structure in the country.

On his part, the Senate Committee Chairman explained the various legislative interventions undertaken by the 9th Senate, to facilitate reduction in the huge cost of governance.

Earlier, the PACAC had observed that, the call for the reduction of the cost of governance in Nigeria, had been going on for a long time now.

