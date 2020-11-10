PACAC: Irresponsible elite’ve corrupted youths

…insists youths central fight against corruption

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has accused “irresponsible elite and leadership” in the country of inculcating in the youths the vices of dishonesty and false sense of breakthrough.

According to the Advisory Committee, the development is responsible for the alleged absence of the appreciation of integrity and hardwork as virtues among those born in 1980 and below.

Chairman of PACAC, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), made the assertion during the opening of a virtual conference with the theme: “Youths And The Future Of Nigeria – Instituting Good Governance And Diminishing Corruption”.

Represented by a member of the committee, Prof. Femi Odekunle, Sagay stressed the importance of the youth in the fight against corruption.

According to him, it was in appreciation of the reality that the youth are the leaders of tomorrow, that the PACAC decided to make them the focus of their latest intervention in the fight against corruption in the country.

He said “PACAC has diligently pursued the mandate (of developing policy directions on anti-graft war) since the last quarter of 2015, when President Muhammadu Buhari saddled it with the responsibility.”

He noted that: “Focus has been to let people to have a paradigm shift concerning the way they handle the process of corruption.

“Now, it is in continuation of our coverage of stakeholders in the fight against corruption, that the position and role of the youths in the fight against corruption cannot be over-stated.”

Like this: Like Loading...