PACAC: State govts not fighting corruption squarely

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has accused many state governments of not doing enough to stem the tide of corruption in the country. According to the PACAC, the untiring efforts of the Federal Government, through its various anticorruption agencies, must be replicated at both the state and local government levels, for the hydra-headed monster to be tamed.

The executive secretary of PACAC, Prof. Prof. Sadiq Isah Radda, made the submission yesterday, at a forum with the theme: ‘Fighting Money Laundering in The COVID-19 era: Challenges and opportunities’.

The event, which was organised by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), in conjunction with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and PACAC, was aimed at brainstorming on the impact of corruption on society, with a view to making far-reaching recommendations to authorities.

In his remarks, Radda said: “So, having gone extremely far in the fight against corruption, we have realised that, fighting corruption does not necessarily stop at the leader. “You can have a very good President, Vice President, but if other angles of the economy are not functional, if citizens are not functional, if the totality of the population is not supportive, then we end up having problem. “We have realised that regarding the fight against corruption, a lot of efforts are being put at the federal level.”

