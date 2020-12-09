News

PACAC: War against indiscipline’ll curb graft, strengthen national unity

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) yesterday made a strong case for the re-introduction of a modified concept of the War Against Indiscipline (WAI) in the country as part of measures to fight corruption, strengthen national unity and ethical and cultural values in society.

It will be recalled that the military regime of then Major- General Muhammadu Buhari, now President, had introduced WAI as one of its aggressive policies to restore order and ethical values. Worried by what it considered as the highest level of Indiscipline, corruption and impunity in the country, PACAC had proposed a modified version of the war against indiscipline to the government.

This proposal formed the basis of a webinar conference organisedbytheadvisorybody with the theme; “War Against Indiscipline As a Strategy For Fighting Corruption.” Among those that made presentations on the urgency of restoring discipline in all strata of society, especially among the youth, were the Executive Secretary of PACAC, Prof. Sadiq Radda; Director-General, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari, as well as Executive Director, Yiaga Africa, Mr. Samson Itodo. In his contribution, Radda argued that corruption and indiscipline remained a potential threat to national security and safety. On his part, Abari dwelt on the scope, causes, consequences and remedies against indiscipline.

