PACE Sports owns HiFL Trademark, Proprietaries – Registry

The Trademarks Registry, at a sitting in Abuja, has ruled that Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited is the bonafide owner of the Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) trademark. By the ruling, Green-White-Green Sports Centre Limited (GWG) has been barred from laying claims to the HiFL Trademark and any other HiFL proprietaries. PACE, a sports and entertainment marketing company in 2018 incorporated the Higher Institutions Football League. Since then, the Company has completed two league seasons and one e-invitational season of HiFL. The HiFL is presently in its third active season. In a ruling delivered on Monday, May 24, 2021, after listening to the counsel for both parties, the Acting Registrar, Barrister Anne Titi Adeleye ruled that “by the combined effects of Section 11, 13 and 18 of the Trade Mark Act, the Petitioner’s (Pace Sports) application is the first in time while that of the Respondent (GWG) is subsequent especially.

