Sports

Pace Sports plans big for HiFL 2021

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited has concluded plans to stage a very special edition of the Higher Institution Football League which enters its third edition in the fourth year. The 2020 edition did not take place due to the COVID- 19pandemicandtheyear witnessed the introduction of e-invitational as university students, alumni and fans took part in the virtual football competition.

Interestingly, the e-invitational is still part of the package for the 2021 edition expectedtokickoff inApril. Director, Pace Sports and Enter- tainment Marketing Limited, Sola Fijabi, told newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos that the 2021 edition will be staged with due COVID-19 protocols in a special way.

“We are proud of how far we have gone and we are also inspired by the enthusiasm shown by the students and officials of higher institutions which are enough as huge encouragement for us to do more. “It is so interesting that this project started only four years ago, and we have made so much progress. Some of the products of the competition are already abroad while some others play in the elite class of the domestic league, the Nigeria Football Professional League.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Police arrest boy, 12, over racist messages sent to Zaha

Posted on Author Reporter

  A 12-year-old boy has been arrested by police investigating racist messages sent to Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha on social media. Zaha revealed he had received several abusive messages on social media before Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa, a game they lost 2-0, reports the BBC. His manager Roy Hodgson called the abuse “cowardly and despicable”. […]
Sports

Mourinho ‘convinced’ Dele Alli will stay at Spurs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has told Sky Sports News he is “convinced” Dele Alli will not leave the club in this transfer window. The 24-year-old’s future at Spurs is uncertain after he was left out of their last two matchday squads against Southampton and Lokomotiv Plovdiv. A number of clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain, are interested in […]
Sports

Super Eagles look to nick AFCON ticket with matches to spare

Posted on Author Our Reporters

They have become used to this trend of things under Franco-German trainer, Gernot Rohr in his four years and four months so far: earning tickets to major tournaments with matches to spare. And that is what the Super Eagles aim to continue in this international fixtures-corridor when they confront the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica