Pace Sports plans big for HiFL 2021

Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing Limited has concluded plans to stage a very special edition of the Higher Institution Football League which enters its third edition in the fourth year. The 2020 edition did not take place due to the COVID- 19pandemicandtheyear witnessed the introduction of e-invitational as university students, alumni and fans took part in the virtual football competition.

Interestingly, the e-invitational is still part of the package for the 2021 edition expectedtokickoff inApril. Director, Pace Sports and Enter- tainment Marketing Limited, Sola Fijabi, told newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos that the 2021 edition will be staged with due COVID-19 protocols in a special way.

“We are proud of how far we have gone and we are also inspired by the enthusiasm shown by the students and officials of higher institutions which are enough as huge encouragement for us to do more. “It is so interesting that this project started only four years ago, and we have made so much progress. Some of the products of the competition are already abroad while some others play in the elite class of the domestic league, the Nigeria Football Professional League.”

Like this: Like Loading...