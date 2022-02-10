PACs panel submits reports to SGF, Mustapha

The Committee on Review of New Parastatals, Agencies and Commissions (PACs) created after the submission of the Oronsaye Report, has submitted its reports to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha. Chairman of the panel, Ama Pepple, said the committee worked within the term of reference given to it by the President. Part of the recommendations, she said, was that the Income and Wages Commission should be made to adhere strictly to the Act establishing it and desist from approving salaries so as to cut down the cost of governance. Pepple said: “The recommendations of the committee were strictly guided by the Terms of Reference and focused on reducing cost of governance, improving cost efficiency, eliminating duplication or overlapping functions and propriety/ impropriety of government funding professional associations. “A major consideration for this assignment was the imperative for the Federal Governmenttoaddressthedrivers of high cost of governance.”
