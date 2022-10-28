‘Pact among govt agencies’

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has commended the level of collaborations existing between government agencies, saying it has contributed to a healthy approach to meeting the strategic objectives of different organisations. The Controller of Enugu Zone Ogbonnna Ugama, who received the leadership of Enugu chapter of the Association of Heads of Federal Government Establishments (AHFGEs) on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman Umar Danbatta, said such a collaborations have assisted the Commission in achieving some of its goals. Ugama told the AHFGEs delegation that the NCC has over the years partnered with many organizations, both within the private and public sector and that such partnerships have helped to enhance the performance of the sector in terms of contribution to national economy. He said this had informed the Commission to place a lot of premium on collaboration as an item of agenda in its strategic mission.

