Padded N206bn meant for military equipment – Minister

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, yesterday, clarified that the N206 billion padded in her Ministry’s 2023 budget by the Ministry of Finance, was meant for the purchase of military equipment.

Umar-Farouq gave the explanation when she appeared before the Senate Committee on Special Duties, Chaired by Senator Yusuf Yusuf. A member of the Committee, Senator Lilian Ekwunife, had asked the Minister whether she had been able to know the source of the N206 billion in the budget, which she disowned the last time she appeared before the Committee. Responding, the minister told the lawmakers that she was surprised when she carried out an investigation and discovered that the money was meant for purchase of military equipment.

She said: “On the N206 billion, when we saw it, we didn’t understand what it was meant for because the explanation wasn’t clear. “If you put N206 billion in Humanitarian Affairs Ministry’s Budget and the narration is purchase of military equipment, definitely something is wrong. “That’s why I said I’m not going to say anything about it until we get clarification from the Ministry of Finance. “If we had requested for N206 billion for a different project and then in the appropriation bill, it is reading something else, we will not own it.”

