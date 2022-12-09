News

Paediatric HIV, TB highest in Nigeria, WHO laments

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Nigeria has the highest burdens of paediatric HIV and tuberculosis and also accounts for 50per cent of neglected tropical diseases in Africa, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Country Representative Walter Mulombo, who made the disclosure at the 6th Annual Conference of the Association of Nigerian Health Journalists(ANHEJ) yesterdayinAbuja, saidNon- Communicable Diseases (NCDs) account for 29% of all deaths in Nigeria with premature mortality from the four main NCDs (hypertension, diabetes, cancers, malnutrition) accounting for 22% of all deaths. Mulombo, represented by the Field Presence Cluster Lead, Ahmed Khedr, said although the prevalence of malaria is declining (from 42% to23%); thecountry contributes 27% of global cases and 24% of global deaths.

According to him, the poorest households feel the heaviest impact of these in-efficiencies and poor health outcomes as they have limited access to essential health services, even as the negative externalities pose huge losses to the Nigerian economy. He said: “There is no single pathway to UHC. All countries must find their own way, in the context of their own social, political and economic circumstances. “But the foundation everywhere must be a political commitment to building a strong health system, based on primary care, with an emphasis on disease prevention and health promotion. “Such health systems do not only provide the best health outcomes; they are also the best defence against outbreaks and other health emergencies. In this sense, UHC and health security are truly two sides of the same coin.

“For that reason, Nigeria’s Presidential Summit on universalhealthcoveragein2014 was a vital step. Its declaration that was signed by Mr. President and all governors affirmed that UHC is key to ensuring equitable access to high-quality, affordable health care for all Nigerians.

“The declaration contains a 23-point statement which recommends a greater commitment of all tiers of government to improving UHC and the institution of mandatory health insurance.” He, however, appreciated Nigeria for consistently releasing its commitment of at least 1% of their consolidated revenue fund towards the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF).

 

