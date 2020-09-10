PAGMI: Bold step towards economy’s diversification

Stakeholders have continued to pass vote of confidence in the bold initiative by President Muhammadu Buhari to have launched the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMI) meant to aggressively develop the country’s gold mining sector. Taiwo Hassan reports

Already, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arch. Olamilekan Adegbite, has made a decision to renew the country’s interest in mining sector to boost the economy with a target of five per cent contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by year 2025. This remains a cheering news for not only stakeholders in the country’s mining sector, but for Nigerians in general as government’s position to change its policy thrust for mining sector would attract new developments to the sector post-COVID-19. Nigeria is a nation rich in natural resources, with about 44 different types of solid minerals found in 500 locations across the country. In fact, these resources need to be aggressively developed to fast track the sector’s growth and contribution to the country’s GDP. Based on the mining potential, the present government rolled out incentives to prospective mining investors willing to invest in the country, with tax holiday for investors willing to invest huge amount of money in the country’s economy.

Nigeria’s economic rebound

A fact check in the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Abuja, indicated that the solid minerals sector is going to provide an avenue for diversifying the nation’s revenue amid oil price shocks and effects of COVID-19 that hit Nigeria as a nation. In short, from checks, the present government has listed mining as key sector being targeted to kick-start economic recovery. While speaking on his ministry’s agenda for the minister explained that under the strategy of the ministry and Federal Government, seven minerals had been designated as key drivers of the country’s mining agenda. They include coal, gold, iron ore, bitumen, limestone, lead, zinc and Bauxite. Giving further insight, he said bitumen, for example, which Nigeria has huge reserves in, can be deployed for road construction and deepening the infrastructure base of the economy.

Mining as a hub

Statistics have shown that Nigeria has a lot of abundant potential in her solid minerals sector. Indeed, the country’s mining sector could be said to be the hub of the sub-Saharan African market, largely because of the amounts of deposit and mineral components in the country at present. In fact, it was revealed at a mining forum in Abuja sometimes back that the country’s mining sector received $600 million investment fund through the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority, the Nigerian Stock Exchange and others towards boosting the country’s GDP. While also at the launch of Federal Government’s Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) in 2017, the country was projected to achieve a target of seven per cent economic growth rate that year, with more aggressive growth rate of 8.54 per cent for the mining sector. In the same vein, it was forecast that the sector would contribute $27 billion to the country’s GDP in 2025.

Stakeholders’ vote of confidence

Indeed, the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), the leading voice of all chambers in the country, passed a vote of confidence by commending President Muhammadu Buhari on the launch of the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative, saying it was a bold initiative to truly diversify the economy by tapping fully into the mining sector. Director-General, NACCIMA, Amb. Ayoola Olukanni, said while reacting to PAGMI launch in Abuja that the country had the opportunity to generate about 250,000 jobs and over $500 million in taxes and royalties via PAGMI if vigorously pursued in all front.

He explained that with the PAGMI launch in place, the country’s mining sector could grow exponentially and contribute as much as $27 billion to the othgross domestic product by 2025 as envisioned under the Federal Government mining sector roadmap.

The NACCIMA DG stated that the PAGMI was designed by the present administration to foster the formalisation and integration of artisanal gold mining activities into the nation’s legal, economic and institutional framework. According to him, the association described the move as truly laudable and that the initiative will deploy safer and more efficient mining and processing technologies across artisanal mining locations across the country, with focus on States which are endowed with vast gold deposits.

“NACCIMA sees the presentation by President Buhari of the 12.5kg gold bar reportedly worth N268 million to the CBN governor for the nation’s reserves as a visible evidence of the potential to significantly scale up contribution of the Nigerian mining sector to the economy. “Also worthy of note is the indication that PAGMI, with its safe modern operations, can generate about 250,000 jobs and over $500 million in taxes and royalties. “The association views this as possibility of achieving the goals, in the 2016 roadmap for the growth and development of the mining industry and that indeed if vigorously pursued, activities in the mining sector can grow exponentially and contribute as much as $27 billion to GDP by 2025 as envisioned under the road map,” he said.

PPP initiative

While NACCIMA welcomes this positive indicator, the DG, however, pointed out that it called for greater involvement of the private sector and especially chamber members in states with gold deposit in the implementation of the initiative.

“The association views PAGMI as a bold initiative and concrete step, to truly diversify the economy by tapping fully into the mining sector and advices that government should encourage the private sector through various incentives to play its role in this direction and chamber members of NACCIMA are poised and ready to do their part including through public private partnership.

“As a national chamber with focus on the mining sector as one of the priority areas of its operations, NACCIMA has commenced steps to be part of the initiative and is encouraging chamber members, especially those in the gold mining states identified for the pilot scheme namely; Kebbi, Osun, Kaduna, Zamfara and Niger States to key into the scheme,” Olukanni added. He stressed that the prime objective of involvement and encouragement of chamber members from the mining states was to expand the scope for the private sector to also participate actively in the national gold purchase programme encapsulated in PAGMI.

Last line

With the launch of the PAGMI scheme by government, industry stakeholders are keenly waiting to see massive and robust growth in the mining sector post-COVID- 19.

Like this: Like Loading...