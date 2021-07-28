Pain, tears as demolition bulldozers roar in Abuja

What started two months ago as an exercise to clean up the in-bound and out-bound road corridors of Musa Yar’Adua Airport Expressway in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja has gradually become a tale of tears and pains.

The exercise actually commenced after the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello toured that road axis with some stakeholders not too long ago. It was learnt that during the tour, the minister was dumb founded and aghast at the level of illegalities and distortion of development plans by certain individuals and organisations along that major gateway into the Abuja city centre.

Chairman, FCT Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah, who has been leading the team for the exercise, said that: “The FCT Minister, visited the Airport road with key stakeholders and showed us several contraventions, and gave a marching order that the contraventions be removed.

“Since then we have been collaborating with district heads of the affected areas, giving them notices and warning. We have actually given them two months’ notice and there has been no compliance and that is why we have come to remove the contraventions.

“This is the major gateway into the city. We cannot keep our eyes closed to these contraventions. With the help of the joint security task force, we will maintain the tempo of this exercise to ensure that there is compliance.”

The clean-up exercise, which started by removing shanties and other illegal structures said to have become habitations of crimes and hide outs for several criminal elements, has gradually metamorphosed into a full blown demolition exercise that has affected both the great and small in the society.

The angry roaring bulldozers have not limited its onslaught on areas considered to be security threats to the nation’s capital city only, but have gone to protected zones where contraventions have also been identified.

Both the military and police estates along the airport road equally received their fair share of the visit of the demolition team. Incidentally, even the soldiers and police officers attached to the enforcement team, were helpless and forced to bottle up their emotions when the bulldozers unleashed their venom on illegal structures found within the estates of their respective institutions.

After hitting government institutions like the military and police formations, the bulldozers headed to seemingly ‘untouchable’ parts of the city.

When FCT residents realised that it was no longer a mere clean up exercise, was when the team mobilised over 200 security personnel to storm and demolish a Fulani Ruga settlement that has existed for over 40 years close to the Abuja Airport.

The herdsmen occupants’ of the settlement attempt to resist the demolition, claiming that they had been living there before the popular Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport was built.

The herdsmen were said to have severally chased away officials of FCT Depart-ment of Development Control, who went there to serve them with quit notice. They were, however, overpowered and rendered homeless by demolishing their shanties.

Security experts said the settlement was a long over ignored security threat to the Airport, considering its proximity and prevalent banditry that is rapidly expanding across the country.

The Director FCT Department of Security Services, Adamu Gwary disclosed that the administration will not spare any place where security threat has been identified. Gwary, who said his Department will continue to support the on-going exercise, also noted that the demolition has the backing of the law.

Over the last few weeks now, the exercise has moved into Iddo Sarki, the host community of the University of Abuja. Iddo Sarki is just about two kilometres away from the airport and located adjacent to the main campus of UniAbuja.

Angered by the proliferation of illegal construction of houses at the community, the demolition squad has pulled down over 600 illegal hostel blocks, hotels and other buildings.

It was learnt that residents and investors in the community, were taking advantage of the large population of students who need accommodation outside the campus to engage in illegal land transaction and development. Chairman of the Ministerial Committee on City Sanitation, Ikharo Attah, said that FCT Minister was pained that despite sensitization and warnings, meant to keep people away from the trouble of buying and developing on illegal lands, the practice has continued unabated.

Attah said that it was unimaginable that certain individuals would buy illegal lands worth of N2 million or N7 million, and invest hundreds of millions of naira in developing it, without approaching relevant authorities for approval.

He said that the provisions of the Land Use Act which stipulates that the local Chiefs have no authority to sell lands or transfer any valid title to buyers of such land are very clear. Attah noted that the exercise was a quick intervention to avert further distortion of development plans in Iddo Sarki, as well as rescue desperate business men and women from economic waste.

Attah stated that the millions of naira invested in constructing the illegal hostel blocks and other developmental projects on the land, would have been properly directed, had they complied with official procedures.

He said: “FCTA is pained about what is going on here. FCT Minister had briefed the Directors of Development Control, security services and DRTS, and had given us a matching order to stop what he termed as extreme illegality here.

“These people were taken advantage of the closeness of the University of Abuja to sell every available land here. You can imagine that someone here had built a house that run into hundreds of millions of naira, without a proper approval, but just based on ordinary agreement signed with the chief on foolscap sheet, that for me is an aberration.”

The two-week intensive demolition at the community brought upon the students and other residents who were affected, pains and economic hardship that may last for a very long time.

A student, who simply identified himself as Michael, is one of the most distressed victims. Michael, who raced like a whirlwind and arrived just as one of the bulldozers was already bringing down his apartment, pleaded with tears running down his face, just to be allowed to take his important documents.

His plea was granted, but not without a stern warning not to exceed a few minutes. He was, however, allowed up to 45 minutes, within which he was able to rescue all his personal belongings from the doomed apartment.

While he was still panting hysterically from obvious exhaustion, he briefly noted that: “I just rented this house about three months ago, and I paid N250, 000 as one year rent. “I don’t even know where to go, but I thank God that I came right in time and was allowed to remove my personal belongings.”

Another victim, a woman who pleaded anonymity, said she bought the land from local chiefs who told her that government has compensated the indigenous people with that portion of the land.

The woman, who had almost finished a hotel development on the illegal land, claimed that a whopping sum of N150 million was expended on what she called a three-star hotel. She was however, not lucky as the bulldozers did not respect the amount of money she claimed to have spent developing the property.

Explaining why the demolition at Iddo Sarki was very aggressive, the Acting Director, FCT Department of Development Control, Garba Kwamkur, disclosed that the land in which the illegal development was going on had been allocated to the Nigerian Navy. Kwamkur further added that while the developers had no valid title to the land, the buildings erected on it had no approval.

“All this area has long been allocated, part of this land has been allocated to the Nigerian Navy, they have complained about encroachment. “We have come here several times and sensitised them to stop this illegal development, FCT Administration is not very happy with what is going on here.

“We have marked the illegal buildings several times and they were cleaned off. We have met with the chiefs and youth leaders on the need to get permits before any expansion, but they have not done that, Kwamkur said.

