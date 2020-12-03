Pains of a female taxi driver

She is a mother of five, a set of triplets and two others. She is married to a man who holds a second degree in Electrical/Electronics Engineering, but is jobless. Meet Chiamaka Azih, the only female taxi driver in Enugu. She is faced with many challenges, including discrimination and rejection from some malefolks. But she trudges on in the hope that she can transform her life and those of her family members. KENNETH OFOMA reports from Enugu

It’s always a surprise and a thing of interest for many people to see somebody plying his or her trade in an area dominated by the opposite sex. But to see some do it with grace and equanimity is something that is unnerving for many.

Certainly, it’s not a common happenstance in the Coal City state, Enugu to see a woman plying a taxi cab, otherwise known as ‘Kabukabu’. That’s a male dominated profession if you like. It’s tedious and backbreaking. What of constant haggles and squabbles with passengers and mechanics? What of breakdowns and change of tyres when she gets a flat? And the woman has to cope with the inclement weather, discrimination, and at times, rejection by passengers.

That’s the lot of Mrs. Chiamaka Azih, a middle-aged woman and Taxi driver, who hails from Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State but plies her trade in the state capital. An Ordinary National Diploma (OND) holder in Business Administration from the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu, she has continued to go through challenges against all odds, including being the only woman in a male dominated business.

Ike also faces exclusion by the Taxi Union in the state. The reason for this is that she cannot afford the cost of registration with the Union. Only recently, at the peak of the Coronavirus (COVID 19) lockdown, the State Governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, invited all the Taxi drivers in the state to the popular Okpara Square Enugu, where he doled out palliatives, including cash to them. Shockingly but painfully, this lady taxi driver was excluded, even though she came around to join in singing and praying for the humane governor.

The Taxi Union members insisted she was not part of the largesse because she was not a registered member. And she went home dejected. A mother of five – a triplet, a girl and a boy; the Cab woman struggles daily since 2018 to make ends meet in the family. Her husband, Mr. Ikechukwu Azih, a Masters Degree holder in Electrical Electronics Engineering from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), was retrenched from the services of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

But both of them were retained on contract basis till 2016 after the full takeover of the company by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) when their services were terminated by the new management. “Ever since then, my husband is yet to get something doing.

I decided to go into taxi operation to assist my family. I bought the car (Nissan Almera) when I was working. I decided to use it as a taxi starting in 2018,” she narrated. Mrs. Ike said that she faces a lot of challenges in the operation. According to her, she faces discrimination from male taxi drivers. She said the business is dominated by old men. “They will say you are not a member of the Union, and I don’t have money to join. You will need to register with N15, 000.

“There was a time Governor Ugwuanyi hosted cab drivers and gave them palliatives. It was at Okpara Square, and I was there but they refused to give me anything,” she said, adding that since she started the business, she was the only woman plying the trade in the state.

The cab woman said she is finding life very, very challenging with the rising economic d o w n – turn. She has her family to cater for and her first child, a girl is in s e condary school while the rest are in primary school. Her greatest burden is their education. “There is no help from anywhere. I need help for the children’s education and accommodation too.”

When asked what other assistance she would require, she said that getting a job for her spouse or setting him up in business remains her desire, even as she also looks forward to a day she could also get a civil service job or start an auto spare parts and oil business.

“My husband can start a business if he sees capital. I trained in auto spare parts and oil business but had no money to start off,” she said. In her line of business, cab operation, she said that some members of the society are against it while some are supportive.

“Some passengers withdraw from entering my cab when they see I’m a woman. Some are scared. Some take the courage and enter,” she said. With all the challenges and the fact that the business is not all that profitable, Mrs. Ike embraces it with gladness and hopes for a better day.

She said she is not discouraged and intimidated by the men who dominate the business. According to her, she is driven by the desire to provide for her family and ensure education for her children.

