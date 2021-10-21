Health

Pains of impotence

The medical Dictionary (Churchill Livingstone) defines impotence as an inability to participate in sexual intercourse. It can be due to lack of erection or premature ejaculation. Sexuality is an integral part of every human life. When we speak about sexuality, we are not merely speaking about the act of sexual intercourse or coitus. Sexuality embraces every aspect of human life.

Sexuality means relationship. We become persons by relating with others and we define ourselves only by relating with others. The sexual energy is so tremendous that it needs to be controlled and channeled towards something good. Marriage is one of the most effective tools for controlling sexual energy.

A man should love a woman by creatively loving and caring for his wife, who also returns love for love. They both express their love and unity between one another and among others through sexual intercourse. A young unmarried man or woman is in constant danger of losing control over his/her sexual urge. Coitus, that is, sexual intercourse, is one of the most effective ways of communicating love between married couples. When the sexual act is done outside wedlock, it leads to disharmony and distress. Sex is a language. It is an expression of complete trust, love and acceptance of the other.

Many men erroneously limit their understanding of sex to coitus, that is, insertion of the penis into the vagina. Most women, on the other hand, see deeper than that. For a woman, touching, kissing, and other forms of fore play go into the definition of sex. When we limit our understanding of sex to penile insertion and ejaculation,then we have set our relationships and marriage on the path of destruction. However, the important of sexual intercourse as an important expression of conjugal love cannot be overestimated.

This explains why many men are extremely worried when they experience weak erection or difficulty in satisfying their wives sexually.

What causes impotence? The following are possible causes:

  1. Psychological: Most often, impotence is caused by the state of mind of the sufferer. Such states as depression, anxiety and poor self- image as well as lack of trust in oneself can lead to impotence.

  2. Physical Illness: Impotence can result as a consequence of certain illnesses. One of such is diabetes. Indeed, most diabetics have problem with penile erection. In such case, one should treat the cause rather than the effect. Fever, pile and venereal diseases can also lead to impotence. If you suffer from frequent malaria, you are likely to experience weak or no erection. It is important to treat the cause of the problem, which is malaria, rather than focusing on stimulants.

In fact, no amount of stimulants or Viagra can boost your libido when you are down with Fever or malaria, or when you suffer from serious pile. 3. Culture: Impotence tends to be common in some areas more than in others. Social upbringing and mentality play a big role in impotence. Some people grew up with the idea that sex is dirty and sinful, even in marriage. They believe that sex is only for pro-creation and not for pleasure, even in marriage. Those brought up with this mentality will sooner or later fall prey to impotence.

