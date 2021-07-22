Paints firm rewards painters in promo

The management of Chemstar Paints Industry Nigeria Limited, manufacturer of Finecoat and Shield Paint products, has rewarded its painters with over N40 million, including car gifts, cash and other items in the just-concluded 2021 Finecoat & Shield Painter’s Appreciation Promo.

This is as the company lamented that production had not been easy in the last few months, especially with the paints industry, due to the impact of COVID-19 and the general downturn in the global economy in which Nigeria is not exempted. The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Chemstar Group, Dr. Remi Awode, however, described the painters as a critical “Valuable Chain,” and partners of progress in the company’s production chain. No fewer than 2,100 painters across the federation, according to him, participated in the 2021 edition of the Finecoat & Shield Painter’s Appreciation Promo, which took place in Abuja and Lagos respectively, out of who a total of 266 painters were rewarded with various gift items ranging from cars, cash, LED TVs, freezers, generators, Home Theatres to GOtv decoders and other electrical appliances.

In the Lagos edition of the promo, Awode added that 302 painters participated out of whom 46 of them with the highest number of coins were also rewarded at a reception which took place at the company’s head office. “We value you and that is why we looked for the best way to reward you,” he said. The Group Managing Director, Mr. Adedayo Paseda, who said that the reception was organised to reward the painters in recognition of their contribution as a critical sector in the company’s chain of production, stressed: “We recognise the important position and role played by painters in the paints industry.”

