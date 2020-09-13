Metro & Crime

Pakistan detains a suspect in rape of mother on highway

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pakistani police on Sunday said they have arrested one of two suspects in the rape of a woman who was dragged from her car and attacked in front of her children after her car broke down on a desolate highway in central Punjab province.
The police said the woman had locked her car doors when she ran out of fuel. She called highway police for help. As she waited, police said two attackers broke her car window, dragged her outside and raped her in front of her terrified children. The suspects are also accused of stealing cash and jewelry from the woman before fleeing.
Chief of the criminal investigation wing of the Punjab police, Atif Nazeer, said the arrest of one of the men was made after security tracked phone records and collected forensic evidence from the scene near the eastern city of Lahore, reports The Associated Press.
Nazeer said the suspect denies any involvement in the rape, which took place Wednesday. Some local media are reporting that the suspect turned himself over to police to plead his innocence.
The assault drew widespread condemnation on social media, with protesters demanding the perpetrators be publicly hanged.
Recently appointed Lahore police chief Umar Sheikh has been criticized for apparently blaming the victim for traveling alone with her two children after midnight without checking whether her car had enough fuel. Women’s rights activists have urged the government to fire Sheikh over his remarks.
Gang rape is rare in Pakistan, although sexual harassment and violence against women is commonly reported. Nearly 1,000 women are killed in Pakistan each year in so-called “honor killings” for allegedly violating conservative norms on love and marriage.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Ekiti: Woman in court for attempted murder

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Police yesterday arraigned a 45-year-old woman, Janet Olaoye, before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged attempted murder. The police prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant, whose address was not provided, committed the offence on March 18 at Ilupeju-Ekiti. He said Olaoye attempted to murder a woman, Mrs. Rebecca Ebo. Leramo […]
Metro & Crime

FG plans 868 housing units in Oyo, to tackle deficit in S’west

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

As part of the moves to address housing deficit and challenges of homelessness, the federal Government Wednesday said that it was embarking on the construction of the 868 housing units at Ajoda area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The Managing Director of Federal Housing Authority, Senator Gbenga Ashafa disclosed this when he led the […]
Metro & Crime

Isiu clash: We didn’t torture suspect to death –Police

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police at the Zone 2 Command have denied torturing to death a 32-year-old land agent, Yemi Taiwo, at Isiu, Ikorodu area of Lagos State. The police didn’t only deny that the man was tortured to death, they said he was given the necessary medical attention before his death. The officer in charge of Zonal Monitoring […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: