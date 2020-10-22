News

Palace attack: Soun acknowledges Makinde’s N10m gift, forgoes N90m balance

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN Comment(0)

Following the redemption of N10million out of the N100million, which Governor Seyi Makinde promised the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba. (Dr) Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade, for the repair and rehabilitation of parts of his palace and vehicles destroyed by some hoodlums during the recent #EndSARS protest, the monarch has appreciated the governor, asking him to forget the remaining N90million since some sons and daughters of the town have also commenced work on the repairs.

 

 

The youths, who were protesting police brutality and the killing on Friday, October 9, 2020 of one of them, Jimoh Isiaka, had on Saturday October 10, 2020 besieged the Soun’s palace and destroyed parts of his palace, breaking glazed doors and up turning some furniture, as well as, damaging some vehicles.

 

The governor, on his visit to the monarch in his palace, announced his approval of N100million for the repair of the palace and replacing of the damaged vehicles.

Having redeemed N10million of the N100million, the monarch in a letter dated October 19, 2020, which was received at the Agodi Government Secretariat yesterday, acknowledged receipt of the part payment.

