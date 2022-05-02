Palace bid to bring Aina back to England

Super Eagles and Torino defender Ola Aina could be the subject of a 12 million euros transfer to Crystal Palace in the summer, according to the Italian news site Torino Granata.

Born and raised in London, England, Aina graduated from the Chelsea youth academy. He made three Premier League appearances for the senior team – all as a substitute – before moving to Torino in 2018.

Aina returned temporarily to the Premier League last season, featuring in 31 games for Fulham. Unfortunately, Fulham were relegated at the end of the campaign despite Aina contributing two goals and one assist. And with the Cottagers deciding not to hand him a permanent deal, Aina returned to Turin.

