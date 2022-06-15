Sports

Palace join race for Eagles star

Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion have been credited with an interest in Super Eagles’ left full-back Zaidu Sanusi following his title-winning campaign with Porto this season.

 

Sanusi is already closely watched by another English Premier League side Fulham, with reports suggesting the Cottagers have had an initial bid rejected for the 25-year-old.

 

But UOL, quoting the Daily Star, claims that Brighton and Crystal Palace will look to rival Fulham for the attack-minded Nigeria international.

Sanusi scored three times across 40 appearances for Porto, with one of the goals sealing a vital win over Benfica in May and the league title for the Dragons.

 

Porto are not particularly keen on selling the former Santa Clara defender, and any interested club may have to activate the release clause in his contract to complete the deal.

 

