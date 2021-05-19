Palace’s Eze suffers serious injury

Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze could be out injured until the new year after sustaining an Achilles injury in training.

The £16m signing from QPR is due to see a specialist on Wednesday to establish the extent of the injury, which occurred in training on Tuesday, reports Sky Sports.

The worst-case outcome is that Eze will miss between six to eight months, effectively ruling him out until well into the winter and potentially into 2022.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson was not aware of the severity when he gave his press conference on Tuesday.

