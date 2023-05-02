Palestinian hunger striker dies in Israeli prison

A senior figure in the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, Khader Adnan, has died in an Israeli jail after 86 days on hunger strike.

The Israel Prison Service (IPS) said he was found unconscious early on Tuesday. He was taken to hospital but attempts to resuscitate him failed, reports the BBC.

The IPS said he had refused to undergo medical tests and get treatment.

After the death was announced, militants fired at least three rockets from the Gaza Strip, with no one hurt.

Islamic Jihad, which is based in the Gaza Strip, had earlier warned Israel would “pay a heavy price” should he die in jail.

Khader Adnan was from Jenin in the occupied West Bank, and had been in and out of Israeli detention over the past two decades.

He had been on hunger strike five times.

Before his death, his wife Randa Mousa said he was “refusing any support, refusing medical examinations, he is in a cell with very difficult detention conditions”.

He was being held under so-called administrative detention, accused of supporting terrorism, affiliation with a terrorist group and incitement.

Under administrative detention, Israel can hold suspects indefinitely for renewable six-month periods. The controversial measure has been criticised by human rights groups.