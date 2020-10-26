Metro & Crime

Palliatives: Child, three others trampled to death in Kogi

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir Lokoja Comment(0)

A child was among four people who were trampled to death yesterday while some residents were looting COVID-19 palliatives at a warehouse in Lokoja, Kogi State.

 

The other victims were an old man and two women. The warehouse, located at the John Holt Market, Lokoja, was forced open about 7am by members of the public, including Okada riders, taxi drivers and market women. The palliatives included rice, noodles, and pasta, sugar. It was learnt that some security person-nel, including soldiers, formed a barricade around the warehouse, warding off the looters.

 

But about 2pm, the security personnel on guard were overwhelmed by the increasing number of people, among them students, who mobilised to the scene. They gave way to the thousands of people who had been lurking around the area. Four of the people were trampled to death in the ensuing stampede.

 

A woman, who identified herself as Hajia Bilikisu, blamed the government for refusing to share the palliatives despite the “great hunger in the land”.

 

 

 

According to Bilkisu, both the Federal Government and the Kogi State government have failed the people. She expressed worry that many casualties might still be recorded as some families had nothing to eat. However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP William Aya, said nobody died in any stampede.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Four rescued, 2 dead, 1 missing in Ibeshe boat mishap

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Tragedy Monday struck in Lagos as a fishing boat from Makoko Community with seven passengers on board capsized leaving two dead, one missing and four injured. The tragic incident occurred at about 7pm, around Offin Ibeshe Ikorodu area of Lagos State. New Telegraph learnt that among the seven passengers on board were two toddlers, five […]
Metro & Crime

Don’t surrender your life to domestic violence, lawmaker’s wife tells women

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo Wife of the member representing Ikot Abasi, Eastern Obolo and Mkpat Enin Federal constituency, Mrs Idorenyin Charles Uduyok, has charged women to step out of abusive marriages than stake their lives for it. Uduyok also called for vigilance on the part of women to be able to detect life-threatening signals and […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos shuts down illegal COVID-19 lab in Banana Island

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Lagos State Ministry of Health on Saturday said it had shut down the operations of a private laboratory in Banana Island carrying out COVID-19 tests without the required government approval. Banana Island is one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the state. The ministry said the lab, Acouns Medical Laboratory and Diagnostic […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: