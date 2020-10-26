Palliatives: Child, three others trampled to death in Kogi

A child was among four people who were trampled to death yesterday while some residents were looting COVID-19 palliatives at a warehouse in Lokoja, Kogi State.

The other victims were an old man and two women. The warehouse, located at the John Holt Market, Lokoja, was forced open about 7am by members of the public, including Okada riders, taxi drivers and market women. The palliatives included rice, noodles, and pasta, sugar. It was learnt that some security person-nel, including soldiers, formed a barricade around the warehouse, warding off the looters.

But about 2pm, the security personnel on guard were overwhelmed by the increasing number of people, among them students, who mobilised to the scene. They gave way to the thousands of people who had been lurking around the area. Four of the people were trampled to death in the ensuing stampede.

A woman, who identified herself as Hajia Bilikisu, blamed the government for refusing to share the palliatives despite the “great hunger in the land”.

According to Bilkisu, both the Federal Government and the Kogi State government have failed the people. She expressed worry that many casualties might still be recorded as some families had nothing to eat. However, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP William Aya, said nobody died in any stampede.

