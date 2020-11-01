News

Palliatives’ looting: PDP demands probe on use of FG’s COVID-19 fund

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged plans by the Federal Government to use the looting of buildings housing palliatives for cushioning of effect of COVID-19 pandemic, by hoodlums as cover up of corruption in the handing of funds voted for the purpose.

The party said the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, should be made to give account of how much was released to her, the specific purchases, with details of contractors; details of distribution of palliatives and agents in all states; as well as details of bank withdrawals and beneficiaries of her N20,000 disbursements.
PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan noted that the looted palliatives were provided by Coalition of Against COVID-19, a private sector-led organisation to assist the government in combating the coronvirus disease, and not the ones provided by the Federal Government.
The party accused the Humanitarian Affairs minister of creating the impression that the CACOVID palliatives besieged in the aftermath of the EndSARS protest were the same one provided by the Federal Government for which she is required to give account.
“Our party wants to inform the minister that such infantile antics cannot sway Nigerians, as the public is already aware that CACOVID palliatives came from donations from well- meaning individuals and organisations which is completely different from the N500 billion voted by the Federal Government, which has not been accounted for,” PDP said.
According to the party, the attempt by the minister to muddle-up issues and confuse Nigerians only goes to validate allegations of stealing and diversion of funds and palliatives provided by the Federal Government and placed under her purview.

